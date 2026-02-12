Sri Lanka to hold monthly hospital drug reviews to prevent medicine shortages

Posted by Editor on February 12, 2026 - 9:02 am

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni has proposed monthly drug review meetings in every hospital across Sri Lanka to prevent medicine shortages and ensure an uninterrupted supply.

He made this proposal during an inspection visit to the Matara District General Hospital on February 10, 2026.

Dr. Wijemuni said that holding monthly review meetings in all hospitals is important to identify possible drug shortages in advance. He explained that early identification would allow hospital authorities and health officials to take timely action and avoid disruptions in patient care.

The Deputy Minister stressed that these meetings would help maintain a continuous supply of medicines in hospitals. He noted that if needed, steps such as regional procurement could be taken to address urgent shortages and ensure patients receive the required treatment without delay.

He further stated that keeping adequate stocks of essential medicines at all times would offer a long-term and sustainable solution to recurring drug shortages.

Dr. Wijemuni also said that the Ministry of Health is continuously working to improve and strengthen the medicine distribution network under the Medical Supplies Division, in order to provide a more reliable supply system for hospitals across the country.