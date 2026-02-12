Three students injured in Borella school wall collapse

Three 16-year-old students were injured when a boundary wall separating C.W.W. Kannangara College in Borella and a Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) site collapsed today (February 12).

According to police, the incident occurred when a backhoe operated by CMC workers struck the boundary wall, causing it to collapse.

The students, who were in the nearby school playground, were trapped under the debris and later rescued.

They were admitted to the National Hospital of Colombo for treatment, where one student remains in critical condition and is receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The 48-year-old backhoe operator has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Borella Police are conducting further investigations.