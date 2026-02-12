Sri Lanka reaffirms development partnership with ADB during courtesy call

The newly appointed Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director for Sri Lanka, Ms. Shannon Cowlin, met Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake today in Colombo, reaffirming ADB’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s development priorities.

Ms. Cowlin paid a courtesy call on the President at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this afternoon (February 12), marking her formal introduction as the new ADB Country Director. She was presented to the President by the Regional Director overseeing Sri Lanka’s country portfolio.

During the meeting, ADB representatives reaffirmed their commitment to providing continued assistance under the Bank’s ongoing programmes. They expressed satisfaction with Sri Lanka’s implementation of ADB-supported projects and the strong coordination among institutions, and said the Bank plans to further strengthen its long-standing partnership with the country.

Discussions focused on post-Cyclone Ditwah response and recovery, with emphasis on rebuilding efforts and strengthening resilience in affected areas.

President Dissanayake stressed that economic growth must bring real benefits to people, especially in vulnerable regions. He highlighted long-term environmental damage in the Central Highlands and mountainous areas and called for urgent action to restore ecosystems, protect water sources, and secure sustainable livelihoods. He welcomed ADB’s support in addressing these challenges, noting their importance for long-term national resilience.

The meeting also reviewed ongoing cooperation and future engagement, including budgetary support, planned investments from 2026 onwards, and a visit by the President of the Asian Development Bank expected in mid-2026. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to inclusive and sustainable development.

ADB officials present included Ms. Sona Shrestha, Director General of the South Asia Department; Ms. Lilia Aleksanyan, Senior Country Economist; and Ms. Lakshini Fernando, Principal Economics Officer. Sri Lankan officials included Professor Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, Secretary to the Treasury; and Mr. G. N. R. D. Aponsu, Senior Additional Secretary to the President.