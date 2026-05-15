New bus stops added to Lanka Metro Transit routes

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 15, 2026 - 11:53 am

Several new bus stops have been added to the Lanka Metro Transit bus services operating on the Makumbura to Colombo Fort and Makumbura to Kadawatha routes with effect from today (May 15).



According to Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, the new stops introduced on the Makumbura to Colombo Fort route are Pannipitiya, Thalawathugoda, Palam Thuna Junction, and Castle Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Makumbura to Kadawatha route will now also serve Pannipitiya, Maharagama, Navinna, Kirulapana, Army Hospital in Borella, and Dematagoda.

The new bus stops have been introduced as part of efforts to improve passenger convenience and connectivity on the Lanka Metro Transit service.

New Bus Stops

Makumbura – Colombo Fort Route

Pannipitiya

Thalawathugoda

Palam Thuna Junction

Castle Hospital

Makumbura – Kadawatha Route