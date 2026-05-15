New bus stops added to Lanka Metro Transit routes
Several new bus stops have been added to the Lanka Metro Transit bus services operating on the Makumbura to Colombo Fort and Makumbura to Kadawatha routes with effect from today (May 15).
According to Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, the new stops introduced on the Makumbura to Colombo Fort route are Pannipitiya, Thalawathugoda, Palam Thuna Junction, and Castle Hospital.
Meanwhile, the Makumbura to Kadawatha route will now also serve Pannipitiya, Maharagama, Navinna, Kirulapana, Army Hospital in Borella, and Dematagoda.
The new bus stops have been introduced as part of efforts to improve passenger convenience and connectivity on the Lanka Metro Transit service.
New Bus Stops
Makumbura – Colombo Fort Route
- Pannipitiya
- Thalawathugoda
- Palam Thuna Junction
- Castle Hospital
Makumbura – Kadawatha Route
- Pannipitiya
- Maharagama
- Navinna
- Kirulapana
- Army Hospital, Borella
- Dematagoda
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