Sri Lanka Customs revenue tops Rs. 1.1 Trillion

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 15, 2026 - 8:23 am

Sri Lanka Customs has surpassed 1.1 trillion rupees in revenue this year, with total collections reaching 1.18 trillion rupees, while April recorded the highest monthly income so far at 236.5 billion rupees.

According to an announcement made yesterday, the department has continued to exceed its monthly revenue targets for the past four months, achieving more than 130 percent of the expected targets during each month.

The strongest performance was reported in April, when customs revenue climbed to 236.5 billion rupees, marking the highest monthly collection recorded so far this year.

The latest figures highlight a significant increase in government revenue generated through customs operations in Sri Lanka.