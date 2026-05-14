UAE, Sri Lanka discuss trade and port investments

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 14, 2026 - 4:06 pm

The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Sri Lanka, Khaled Nasser AlAmeri, met with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, at the Ministry of Trade on May 13, 2026, to discuss strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ambassador AlAmeri reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to further strengthening long standing bilateral relations with Sri Lanka. Minister Samarasinghe welcomed the Ambassador and appreciated the UAE’s continued support and engagement with Sri Lanka.

Both sides reviewed the growing trade and economic relations between Sri Lanka and the UAE. The current bilateral trade volume between the two countries stands at around US$1.5 billion.

The UAE is currently Sri Lanka’s seventh largest export destination and third largest import partner. Sri Lanka’s major exports to the UAE include tea, garments, fuel oil, chocolate and coconut products, while major imports from the UAE include petroleum products, cane sugar, copper materials, dried and salted fish and cement.

Ambassador AlAmeri highlighted the strategic importance of maritime connectivity and the role played by major UAE maritime companies, including Abu Dhabi Ports and DP World. He also described the UAE as a major global maritime hub connecting the East, West and the Middle East.

The Ambassador said Abu Dhabi Ports is interested in opportunities at the Port of Colombo. In response, Minister Samarasinghe said there are investment opportunities at both the Port of Colombo and the Port of Trincomalee, adding that Requests for Proposals (RFPs) will be announced in due course.

The discussions also focused on air connectivity between the UAE and Sri Lanka. Ambassador AlAmeri noted that 17 daily passenger and cargo flights currently operate between the UAE and Colombo. The UAE also expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with SriLankan Airlines, particularly in aircraft maintenance and repair services.

Ambassador AlAmeri also appreciated the contribution made by the Sri Lankan expatriate community in the UAE to the UAE economy, as well as the importance of worker remittances to Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador further expressed the UAE’s willingness to support Sri Lanka in enhancing cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), of which the UAE is a founding member.

The proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Sri Lanka and the UAE was also discussed during the meeting.

Minister Samarasinghe stated that the government is currently reviewing existing Free Trade Agreements through a high level committee, and said attention would be given to the proposed CEPA based on the committee’s findings and Cabinet policy guidance.