“Gampaha Ousmand” arrested over alleged role in “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” murder

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 14, 2026 - 7:55 am

Ousmand Gunasekara, also known as “Gampaha Ousmand,” was arrested in Gampaha on the night of May 13, 2026, for allegedly aiding and abetting the killing of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” and for allegedly supplying the firearm used in the murder.

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) said the suspect was taken into custody in the Sri Bodhi Road area within the Gampaha Police Division, based on information obtained from suspects already arrested and held under detention orders in connection with the case.

Police said investigations have revealed the murder was allegedly planned with overseas-based organised criminals, and that Gunasekara allegedly helped by providing the firearm required to carry out the crime.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa” was shot dead on February 19, 2025, inside Courtroom No. 05 of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court at the Aluthkade Courts Complex, when a person disguised as an attorney-at-law entered the courtroom and opened fire while he was being produced before court by prison officials.

The CCD said officers recovered a foreign-manufactured repeater shotgun, two magazines, and 10 live rounds of ammunition from the suspect at the time of arrest.

The suspect is a 69-year-old resident of the Gampaha area, and further investigations are continuing.