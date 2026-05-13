Sri Lanka launches digital seed system; Minister accuses some media of undermining progress

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 13, 2026 - 10:29 am

Sri Lanka has launched a new digital seed production, certification, and traceability system to ensure farmers have better access to quality seeds and improve transparency in the country’s agriculture sector.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation and the Department of Agriculture officially launched the CROPIX Seed Production, Certification and Traceability System on May 12, 2026 at the Plant Genetic Resources Centre in Gannoruwa, with technical support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha attended the event as the chief guest.

The new system is part of the wider CROPIX digital agriculture platform and is aimed at modernizing Sri Lanka’s seed sector through digital technology. Authorities said the platform will improve efficiency, coordination, transparency, and traceability across the entire seed production and certification process.

Quality seeds are considered essential for increasing agricultural productivity, improving food security, and supporting farmers’ livelihoods. However, Sri Lanka’s seed sector has faced several challenges, including delays in seed production and certification, limited access to quality-assured seeds, fragmented information systems, and weak traceability in seed distribution networks.

The CROPIX seed system was introduced to address these issues through an integrated digital platform connecting seed growers, seed handlers, laboratories, field officers, administrators, and other agricultural information systems. The platform allows real-time monitoring of seed production and certification activities while also improving access to reliable seed-related information.

The system includes a national seed database with real-time data, web-based management tools, APIs, digital field registration and certification processes, laboratory testing integration, seed stock and inventory management, and full traceability functions covering the seed production and certification cycle.

Officials said the system will also improve coordination between the Seed Certification Service (SCS) and the Seed and Planting Material Development Centre (SPMDC). The platform is also aligned with Sri Lanka’s Digital Economy Blueprint launched by the Ministry of Digital Economy.

Speaking at the event, Minister K.D. Lal Kantha said the country’s seed system had now been digitized and that people would be able to obtain seed-related information through digital technology. However, he claimed that some media institutions were attempting to create a negative image of government programmes by highlighting shortcomings.

“Today, we digitized the seed system in this country. From today, anyone can obtain any information related to seeds through this digital technology,” the Minister said.

He further alleged that some media institutions would question farmers about smartphones, internet access, and their understanding of digital systems in an attempt to criticize the programme.

The Minister also said that although the Government had announced that fertilizer was available for the Yala season, some media institutions continued to obtain statements from farmers claiming they had not received fertilizer.

According to him, such actions prevent positive programmes from moving forward and drag development work backwards.

“Overcoming all these things, we will definitely use modern technology and digital communication to take agriculture to the highest level,” he said.

Director General of Agriculture Dr. Thushara Wickramaarachchi also addressed the event and said the digitization of the seed system would provide a major service to those connected with the agriculture sector.

He said accurate information could be obtained instantly through the Department of Agriculture’s CROPIX 2026 application.

According to him, the system will provide information related to seed production, seed quality, seed purchasing and usage, seed certification, GPS mapping, DUS testing, seed genetic conservation, seed imports, and national seed and agriculture data infrastructure.

Dr. Wickramaarachchi added that information related to farmers, lands, crops, markets, and other relevant sectors could also be accessed through the system. He further stated that the information in the platform would be updated daily.

Farmers are expected to benefit from easier access to quality seeds and real-time information through the new system. Authorities said it will also help government institutions and private sector stakeholders make more accurate data-based decisions while improving accountability throughout the seed production and certification process.

The initiative is part of Sri Lanka’s wider digital agriculture program and supports national efforts to strengthen digital public infrastructure and agricultural interoperability frameworks.