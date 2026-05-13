Harsha says he will not join Government

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 13, 2026 - 9:49 am

Dr. Harsha de Silva says he will not join the government and will continue his political struggle to build a developed Sri Lanka.

In a Facebook post on May 12, 2026, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament said he had not even held discussions about joining the government.

Dr. de Silva said rumours about him joining the government showed that some groups were trying to create a problem within the SJB.

He said no one in his family was involved in politics, but he developed a deep concern for the country when he was young.

He said he entered politics because he believed Sri Lanka should one day become a developed nation and that he should dedicate himself to that goal.

Dr. de Silva said that feeling remains unchanged and that he does not take political decisions for narrow political gains.

He said some people appear to want to push him out of the centre-right camp, but added that this would never happen.

“My politics will definitely move forward, even to the point of one day giving leadership to that camp,” he said.

Criticising the government, Dr. de Silva said it had failed and did not have a far-sighted economic vision.

He said the country could not be built with narrow ideas that are not open to the world, adding that this would become clearer in the future.

Dr. de Silva said he would intensify his struggle against the government to build a developed Sri Lanka with economic prosperity.

However, he said this did not mean opposing everything, adding that he would follow a political culture that accepts good decisions when they are good.

He also said he was ready to accept any serious challenge on behalf of the country at the required moment.

“The country needs a new era,” Dr. Harsha de Silva said.