Sri Lanka warned of over 200 mm rain as reservoirs spill

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 13, 2026 - 8:21 am

Several reservoirs in Sri Lanka are spilling as heavy rain continues, while the Met Department has warned that some areas could receive more than 200 mm of rain today (May 13).

The Department of Meteorology said the low-pressure area located northeast of Sri Lanka is likely to move northwards during the next few days.

Due to the influence of this system, the rainy weather currently affecting the island is expected to continue for several days.

The Department said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in the Anuradhapura, Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers are also expected in other parts of the island after 1:00 PM.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Ampara, Batticaloa, Galle and Matara districts.

The Department of Meteorology has also issued a heavy rainfall advisory for the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Northern and North-central provinces and the Trincomalee, Galle and Matara districts.

The Department further warned that the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, along with the Puttalam, Galle and Matara districts, could receive very heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm today (May 13).

Fairly heavy rainfall of around 100 mm is also expected in parts of the Northern and North-central provinces and in the Trincomalee and Kurunegala districts.

Meanwhile, the highest rainfall recorded during the past 22 hours was reported from Kesbewa, where 204 mm of rain was received.

Veyangoda in the Gampaha District received 145.5 mm of rainfall, while Wathupitiwala recorded 105.5 mm.

In the Ratnapura District, Gilimale recorded 121 mm of rainfall.

Bandaragama in the Kalutara District recorded 102.5 mm of rain, while Horana received 101.5 mm.

The Department of Irrigation said 16 major reservoirs and 17 medium-scale reservoirs under its management are currently spilling following heavy rains in several parts of the country.

Director of Irrigation (Water Management), Engineer H.M.P.S.D. Herath, said the situation was reported as of 6.00 a.m. today (May 13).

According to the Department, reservoirs currently spilling include Rajanganaya Reservoir in the Anuradhapura District, Ambewela Reservoir in the Badulla District, and Mau Ara, Lunugamvehera, Tissa Wewa, Weerawila, Yoda Wewa and Weheragala reservoirs in the Hambantota District.

In the Kurunegala District, Abakola Wewa, Usgala Siyambalagamuwa, Magalla and Deduru Oya reservoirs are also spilling.

Nalanda and Wemedilla reservoirs in the Kandy District, Alikota Ara Reservoir in the Monaragala District, and Yoda Wewa in the Mannar District have also exceeded spill levels.

The Department said 12 spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir have been opened, releasing more than 14,000 cubic feet of water per second into the Kala Oya.

Six spill gates of the Lunugamvehera Reservoir have been opened, releasing more than 4,100 cubic feet of water per second into the Kirindi Oya.

Six spill gates of the Weheragala Reservoir are also releasing more than 2,400 cubic feet of water per second into the Menik Ganga.

Authorities have urged residents in low-lying areas and communities living near rivers and waterways to remain alert due to the increased risk of rising water levels and possible flooding.

The public has also been requested to take precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.