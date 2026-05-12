Court orders reports on Manusha Nanayakkara’s bank accounts

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 12, 2026 - 9:44 am

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama has ordered five banks to submit detailed reports within 14 days on five bank accounts belonging to former Minister Manusha Nanayakkara.

The order was issued yesterday (May 11) to the managers of five banks, including a state bank and private banks. They have been directed to provide the reports to the Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The court order was made after the Illegal Assets Investigation Division informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court that an investigation had been launched against the former Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment under the Money Laundering Act.

Investigating officers told the court that bank account records were needed for the ongoing probe.

According to the officers, the investigation was launched following a complaint made to the Illegal Assets Investigation Division by Kamantha Thushara, Chairman of the Citizen Power Against Bribery, Corruption and Waste organisation.

The complaint had requested an inquiry against the former minister under the Money Laundering Act.

The officers also informed the court that asset and liability declarations for the years 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2022 had not been submitted.

Presenting facts before the Colombo Chief Magistrate, the Illegal Assets Investigation Division said court orders were required to examine five bank accounts belonging to the suspect connected to the investigation.