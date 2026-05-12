198 foreigners arrested over computer crimes in Galle, Hikkaduwa and Midigama

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 12, 2026 - 7:55 am

Sri Lanka Police arrested 198 foreign nationals during raids on tourist hotels and lodging facilities in Midigama, Hikkaduwa, and Galle on May 11, 2026 over suspected computer crime offences and other violations.

Police said the arrests were made during separate operations carried out by Midigama Police, the Police Special Task Force (STF), and Galle Police.

On the night of May 11, a team of officers from the Midigama Police Station raided a tourist hotel in the Pinwatta area of the Midigama Police Division.

During the raid, police arrested 28 Indian nationals and 5 Nepalese nationals who were staying at the hotel.

The suspects are aged between 25 and 35.

They were arrested on suspicion of staying in Sri Lanka without visas, working after arriving on tourist visas, possessing duty-free imported cigarettes, and committing offences under the Computer Crimes Act.

Midigama Police are conducting further investigations.

Meanwhile, on the same day, officers from the Akmeemana Camp of the Police Special Task Force raided a lodging facility in the Dodanduwa area of the Hikkaduwa Police Division.

During this raid, 35 Indian nationals and 20 Nepalese nationals were arrested on suspicion of committing offences under the Computer Crimes Act.

The owner of the hotel who had provided them accommodation was also arrested.

Police seized 25 computers, 119 mobile phones, Rs. 750,000 in cash, a car, and a jeep during the operation.

The suspects and the seized items were handed over to the Hikkaduwa Police Station.

The foreign suspects arrested in Dodanduwa are aged between 20 and 48, while the lodging facility owner is a 43-year-old resident of Dodanduwa.

Hikkaduwa Police are conducting further investigations.

In another operation, officers from the Galle Police Station conducted two raids in the Galwadugoda and Sri Sumedha Mawatha areas of the Galle Police Division.

Police arrested 110 Indian nationals who were staying at two lodging facilities.

They were arrested on suspicion of committing offences under the Computer Crimes Act.

The suspects are aged between 19 and 35.

Police also took into custody 58 computers and 79 mobile phones found in the suspects’ possession.

Galle Police are conducting further investigations.