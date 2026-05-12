Person shot at Dickson junction in Galle dies in hospital

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 12, 2026 - 9:14 am

A person injured in a shooting at Dickson Junction in Dangendara, Galle, died after being admitted to the Galle National Hospital in Karapitiya.

The shooting was reported this morning (May 12) in the Dickson Junction area of Dangendara, Galle.

According to Police, the victim was shot by an assailant who had arrived in a car.

The injured person was later taken to the Galle National Hospital in Karapitiya for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Police are conducting further investigations into the shooting.