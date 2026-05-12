Mahinda Rajapaksa appears before Bribery Commission over SriLankan Airlines Airbus deal

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 12, 2026 - 9:35 am

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa appeared before the Bribery Commission today over a USD 2 million bribery allegation linked to the 2013 SriLankan Airlines Airbus aircraft deal.

Rajapaksa arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) this morning (May 12) after being issued a notice to give a statement regarding the investigation.

The allegation is related to the purchase of Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines in 2013.

The Bribery Commission has filed a case against former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer Kapila Chandrasena over allegations that he accepted USD 2 million as a bribe in connection with the transaction.

Kapila Chandrasena died recently under suspicious circumstances.

The Bribery Commission had earlier informed the court that Chandrasena had stated that Rs. 60 million was given to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on three occasions.

Following this, Rajapaksa was informed to appear before the Bribery Commission to give a statement as part of the ongoing investigation.

It is also reported that former Aviation Minister Piyankara Jayaratne has been informed to appear before the Bribery Commission.

Meanwhile, a large number of supporters gathered near the Bribery Commission premises, awaiting the arrival of the former President.

Security was tightened in the area, with Police and Special Task Force personnel deployed.

UPDATE – 12:08 PM:

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa left the Bribery Commission at around 11:50 AM today (May 12) after giving a statement.