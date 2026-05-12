Sri Lanka President calls for effective use of Rs. 500 Billion cyclone recovery fund

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 12, 2026 - 3:52 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has instructed officials to ensure that the Rs. 500 billion allocated for Cyclone Ditwah recovery is used effectively before the end of this year.

The President said both political authorities and public officials have a responsibility to use the funds efficiently for the recovery and development of affected communities and areas.

He made these remarks while attending the Special District Coordination Committee Meeting for Matale, held this morning (May 12) at the Veera Keppetipola Hall in Matale.

President Dissanayake said public funds should be used in a planned, efficient, and productive manner. He also said the law should not be viewed as an obstacle for public officials to perform their duties properly.

The President said the Government has already taken steps to end the culture where the law was enforced selectively based on power, wealth, and political connections. He said the Government is working to create a new culture where all citizens are treated equally under the law.

He added that some groups are trying to present the creation of a law-abiding society as a major crisis. However, he said that building a civilised nation requires a society where everyone is accountable under the law.

During the meeting, the President reviewed the progress of compensation payments for deaths and property damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. He also reviewed measures taken to restore housing and normal life in affected communities.

Officials said the Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 50,000 compensation allowances given to families affected by Cyclone Ditwah have now been fully paid in the Matale District. They also said student assistance allowances of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 10,000 have been fully paid.

Officials informed the meeting that 254 houses were completely damaged and 3,829 houses were partially damaged in the district.

Compensation payments have been completed for all houses eligible to receive assistance without a formal assessment. Assessment procedures for the remaining houses are currently underway.

The meeting also discussed issues linked to the lack of land ownership, houses located in high-risk zones, and people living in protected reserve areas. Possible amendments to existing criteria were also discussed to speed up the process.

The President reviewed compensation payments for deaths caused by the disaster, payments for families relocated from high-risk areas, housing rent allowances, the issuance of National Building Research Institute (NBRI) reports, housing construction, and land acquisition activities.

President Dissanayake stressed the need to relocate all families living in high-risk areas affected by Cyclone Ditwah. He instructed officials to treat their resettlement in safer locations as a priority and to speed up the process.

The President also asked about measures taken to care for children who lost their parents due to the cyclone. He instructed officials to prepare individual support programmes for each affected child and refer them to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs.

Issues affecting schools in the district were also discussed. The President said the relevant lands should be released and school buildings should be constructed according to the plan being implemented by the Ministry of Education to relocate and restore the school system.

The President also reviewed the road development programme in the Matale District for roads damaged by Cyclone Ditwah.

Officials said 16 A and B grade roads and two bridges in the district were damaged by the cyclone. Reconstruction work on all 16 roads and one bridge has been completed.

Discussions were also held on speeding up the reconstruction of the remaining Moragahakanda Bridge as a permanent structure.

The President also inquired into the construction work on the Riverston Road, which is important for the tourism industry, and the Galewela–Matale road project, which has remained a long-standing issue. He instructed officials to expedite both projects.

The meeting also reviewed restoration work on roads, bridges, culverts, and water projects under local government authorities in the Matale District.

Discussions were also held on compensation for businesses in the service, tourism, and mining sectors that suffered losses due to the disaster. Officials also discussed challenges in implementing the compensation programme under the Ministry of Industry.

The President reviewed measures taken to restore the agriculture and livestock sectors. He said the Government has given special attention to promoting rural agriculture and developing a production-driven economy.

The meeting also discussed the Matale Urban Development Plan, which is being implemented under the 2026 Budget allocations, and the project to relocate the Dambulla Hospital.

The President said these projects should be completed within the planned timeframe and their benefits should reach the public effectively.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Matale District Coordinating Committee and Deputy Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Gamagedara Dissanayake, Co-Chairman and Central Province Governor Professor Sarath Abayakon, Members of Parliament Sunil Biyanwila and Dinesh Hemantha, and Central Province Chief Secretary Ajith Premasinghe.

Local government representatives, Commissioner General of Essential Services and Chief of Staff to the President Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Defence Ministry Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, Matale District Secretary L.P. Madanayaka, senior officials from relevant departments, security forces representatives, and other state officials were also present.