Fake sureties in Kapila Chandrasena bail case remanded until May 20, 2026

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 13, 2026 - 3:12 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered that two fake sureties and the person who introduced them in the bail case linked to late former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena be further remanded until May 20, 2026.

Accordingly, Mohamed Rizwan and Mohamed Irshan, residents of Sanchi Arachchiwatte near the Aluthkade court complex, along with Ariya Tissa de Silva who allegedly introduced the sureties, were remanded by Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva.

Keselwatta Police, submitting a progress report to court, said statements were recorded from the Grama Niladhari officer who issued residence certificates submitted by the first and second suspects when applying for bail.

Police told court that the Grama Niladhari officer stated the first suspect obtained 10 Grama Seva certificates between January and May this year, while the second suspect obtained seven such certificates. These certificates were used to confirm their place of residence.

Investigations further revealed that the two suspects had allegedly been involved in providing surety in this manner for a long period. Police also said they were not relatives of Kapila Chandrasena.

Police informed court that Kapila Chandrasena, for whom the sureties had appeared, has now died, and the cause of death has not yet been determined. They added that investigations are still ongoing and opposed any request to release the suspects.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer argued that the prosecution had not presented a specific legal provision for the alleged offence, stating that the suspects could not be remanded under the Bail Act. The lawyer also requested that police submit a summary of evidence showing individual allegations against each suspect.

After hearing both sides, Colombo Additional Magistrate Lahiru Silva ordered that all three suspects be further remanded until May 20, 2026.