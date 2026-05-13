CID Chief Shani Abeysekara cleared for DIG promotion by Appeals Tribunal

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 13, 2026 - 6:37 pm

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal has ruled that Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shani Abeysekara, is qualified to be appointed as a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), with the promotion set to take effect from August 25, 2020.

The decision was delivered after the tribunal considered an appeal filed by Abeysekara regarding his eligibility for the post of Deputy Inspector General of Police.

The appeal was heard before a panel comprising former Supreme Court Justice K.T. Chitrasiri, High Court Judge Sreenathi Nandasena, and former Ministry Secretary J.J. Rathnasiri.

According to the ruling, the tribunal determined that Abeysekara had met the required qualifications for the promotion and stated that he could be appointed to the position with effect from August 25, 2020.

The tribunal also ordered that all salary arrears and allowances lost by him from the date of his suspension up to the present be paid.

The tribunal’s decision was informed to the National Police Commission today (May 13) for further action.

Shani Abeysekara is regarded as a distinguished officer in the history of the Sri Lanka Police and is known for leading several complex criminal investigations in the country’s recent history.

Shani Abeysekara, who is widely known as a skilled detective, became the Director of the CID for the first time in 2017.

Notable investigations conducted under his supervision include the murder of rugby player Wasim Thajudeen, the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in and around Colombo, the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra, the assassination of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge, and the Rathupaswala shooting.

Additionally, Abeysekara was involved in uncovering the mysteries behind several high-profile murders, including the Royal Park murder, the Angulana double murder, the Udathalawinna massacre, and the killing of Mohamed Siyam.

On July 31, 2020, Abeysekara was arrested and remained in remand custody for around 11 months before being released on bail by the Court of Appeal on June 16, 2021.

Following the formation of the new government by the National People’s Power in 2024, the National Police Commission approved the reappointment of former SSP Shani Abeysekara to the Sri Lanka Police Service on a one-year contract under the provisions of Circular 3/2018, effective from October 10, 2024.

He was subsequently appointed as the Director of the CID again on June 28, 2025.