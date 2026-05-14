Court rejects objection in Yoshitha Rajapaksa money laundering case
The Colombo High Court today (May 14) rejected a preliminary objection filed by the defense in the money laundering case against Yoshitha Rajapaksa and ordered that the trial proceed.
The ruling was delivered by High Court Judge Udesh Ranatunga after the defense argued that a charge filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, including a conspiracy-related charge, could not be maintained before court.
Delivering the order, the judge stated that the preliminary objection raised by the defense lacked merit and could not be accepted. He further noted that there was no legal obstacle preventing the relevant charge against the defendant from being heard before court.
Following the ruling, the indictment was read out in open court to Yoshitha Rajapaksa.
Appearing from the dock, Rajapaksa pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him.
Accordingly, the trial has officially commenced.
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