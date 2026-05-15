Sanath Nishantha’s brother jailed for 5 and a half years over assault on Divisional Secretary

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 15, 2026 - 12:57 pm

Former Arachchikattuwa Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Jagath Samantha was sentenced to five and a half years in prison today (May 15) after being found guilty over the assault on the Arachchikattuwa Divisional Secretary.

The judgment was delivered by the Chilaw High Court, presided over by Judge Nayomi Wickramasekara.

Jagath Samantha, an Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna member and brother of former State Minister Sanath Nishantha, was found guilty on three charges related to an incident that took place on November 24, 2008, at the Karukkuliya Jayathilinaramaya Temple.

The charges included obstructing the official duties of then Arachchikattuwa Divisional Secretary Danasena Soorasinghe, unlawful assembly, and attempting to assault.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court ordered Samantha to pay Rs. 1 million in compensation to the assaulted Divisional Secretary. The court further ruled that if the compensation is not paid, an additional 24 month prison sentence will be imposed.

Charges had originally been filed against both Sanath Nishantha and his brother in connection with the incident. However, following Sanath Nishantha’s death in a road accident on the Katunayake Expressway on January 25, 2024, only Jagath Samantha appeared before court when the case was taken up today.

The verdict was announced after the court considered the evidence and facts presented during the hearing.