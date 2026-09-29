Former Commissioner arrested over Rs. 1.586 Billion Borella land case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 1:59 pm

A former Commissioner (Investigations) of Sri Lanka’s Department of Land Title Settlement has been arrested over allegations involving a state-owned land in Borella valued at Rs. 1.586 billion.

Maley Pathiranage Nishantha Mohan Wickramasinghe was arrested at around 9:45 AM today (September 29, 2026) by investigating officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

According to the allegations, while serving as Commissioner (Investigations), Wickramasinghe misused his official authority and used the department’s letterheads to issue an investigation report under an irregular investigation number.

The report allegedly represented a state-owned land at Assessment No. 30, Elliott Road, Borella, as property belonging to a private party.

The land measures 1.0982 hectares and has an estimated market value of Rs. 1,586,000,000.

CIABOC alleges that the action caused a loss to the government while providing a benefit to another person, amounting to the offence of corruption.

The arrested suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.