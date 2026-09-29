Namal Rajapaksa further remanded until October 13, 2026

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 12:20 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa was further remanded until October 13, 2026, today (September 29) in the Airbus deal case, after the court was informed that investigations had been completed and steps would be taken to file indictments.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the remand order when the case was taken up today.

The court was informed that investigations into the incident had been completed and that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) would take steps to file indictments against Rajapaksa.

Rajapaksa was arrested by CIABOC on September 4, 2026, after being questioned for nearly five hours over allegations that he received Rs. 100 million in cash as a bribe in connection with the acquisition of wide-body Airbus aircraft for SriLankan Airlines.

CIABOC alleges that the money was linked to an Airbus-related transaction and that Rajapaksa received a total of Rs. 100 million in cash from businessman Nimal Perera on several occasions during 2014 and 2015.

Investigations into alleged bribery and money laundering offences connected to the Airbus transaction have been conducted by CIABOC and the CID.

Rajapaksa had previously been further remanded until September 29, 2026, after the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court considered submissions from both the prosecution and the defence regarding the investigation and his bail application.