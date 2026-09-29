Namal Rajapaksa remanded until October 6, 2026 in Krrish case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 1:00 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Namal Rajapaksa was ordered to be remanded until October 6, 2026, after being named as a suspect in the case filed by the Bribery Commission over the Krrish transaction.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama issued the remand order when the case was taken up before court.

During the proceedings, the investigating officer appearing for the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed the court that the Indian Government had notified authorities that the funds used in connection with the Krrish transaction were proceeds generated through money laundering.

The case relates to alleged financial irregularities and bribery involving Krrish, an Indian real estate development company.

According to the allegations, Rs. 70 million was paid to Rajapaksa on three separate occasions in return for assistance in speeding up the allocation of the Urban Development Authority-owned Transworks Square land in Colombo Fort to the company and obtaining the necessary approvals without delay.

Rajapaksa had previously been named as the fourth accused in the case.

Former Krrish Group Director Janaki Siriwardena was arrested by CIABOC on September 24, 2026, in connection with the investigation and was also remanded until October 6 by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

The court had earlier granted permission for CIABOC officers to record a statement from Rajapaksa while he was in remand custody. Officers subsequently visited him in prison on September 26, 2026, and recorded his statement as part of the investigation.

Investigations and court proceedings in the case are continuing.