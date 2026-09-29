Court of Appeal issues arrest warrant for Gnanasara Thera

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 1:20 pm

The Court of Appeal today (September 29) issued a warrant directing that Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thera be arrested and produced before court on October 1, 2026.

The court ordered that the warrant be executed through the Inspector General of Police.

The order was issued when a motion filed by the Attorney General seeking enforcement of the prison sentence imposed on Gnanasara Thera, whose presidential pardon was revoked, was taken up before the Court of Appeal.

The motion was considered before a bench comprising Court of Appeal Justices Mayadunne Corea and Lakmali Karunanayake.

Gnanasara Thera was not present before court when the matter was taken up.

President’s Counsel Anura Meddegoda, appearing for Gnanasara Thera, informed the court that his client was resting due to an illness and requested time to study the motion and make submissions.

However, State Counsel Sajith Bandara told the court that the matter was a criminal case and requested that a warrant be issued if the accused failed to appear before court.

Following the request by Gnanasara Thera’s lawyer for time to study the motion and make submissions, the case was adjourned for a short period.