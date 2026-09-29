Udaya Gammanpila acquitted in Rs. 20 Million share case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 29, 2026 - 12:46 pm

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila was acquitted and released by the Colombo High Court today (September 29) in a case over the alleged misappropriation of Rs. 20 million through the use of a forged power of attorney to sell company shares.

Colombo High Court Judge Nadee Aparna Suwandurugoda delivered the verdict following a lengthy trial.

Delivering the judgment, the judge stated that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against Gammanpila beyond reasonable doubt and ordered that he be acquitted and released.

The case involved allegations that Gammanpila committed criminal breach of trust involving Rs. 20 million through the sale of company shares belonging to Australian businessman Brian Shaddick.

He was accused of selling the shares using a forged power of attorney.

The case against Gammanpila was filed during the tenure of the previous Good Governance (Yahapalana) government.