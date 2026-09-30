Rs. 40 Million bail posted for ex-SriLankan CEO’s wife forfeited in Airbus case

Posted by Onlanka News on September 30, 2026 - 7:34 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (September 30) ordered the forfeiture of Rs. 40 million in bail bonds provided by former Sri Lankan cricketer Aravinda de Silva and his wife for Airbus case suspect Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayake.

Fort Magistrate Pasan Amarasena issued the order over two surety bails of Rs. 20 million each furnished by Aravinda de Silva and his wife, Priyangi Anushka Wijenayake, on behalf of Priyanka.

Priyanka is the wife of the late former SriLankan Airlines CEO Kapila Chandrasena and is named as the second suspect in the investigation into the Airbus deal. Priyangi Anushka Wijenayake is her elder sister.

A lawyer appearing for the sureties informed the court that Rs. 20 million would be paid today. Accordingly, the Magistrate permitted the first Rs. 20 million to be paid today and granted time until October 14, 2026, to pay the remaining Rs. 20 million.

Aravinda de Silva and his wife, who stood as sureties for Priyanka, were present in open court during today’s proceedings.

Priyanka is currently overseas and has failed to appear before court in connection with the Airbus investigation. A warrant has been issued for her arrest, while steps have also been taken to refer the warrant to Interpol.

The sureties sought relief from the court, informing the Magistrate that Priyanka was afraid to return to Sri Lanka following her husband’s death and because of an extreme fear for her own life. They also said she was currently beyond their control.

However, the Magistrate rejected the request, noting that Priyanka had already failed to appear before court and that a warrant had been issued against her even before the death of her husband, Kapila Chandrasena.

Meanwhile, an international warrant has also been issued against Shamindra Rajapaksa, the son of former Speaker Chamal Rajapaksa, who has been named as the third suspect in the case.