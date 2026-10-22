6.97 acres of land in Keppapilavu released for public use

October 22, 2026 - 8:07 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Approximately 6.97 acres of land in Keppapilavu, in Sri Lanka’s Mullaitivu District, previously used by security forces, were released for public use on October 21, 2026.

Officers of the Sri Lanka Army’s 59th Division formally handed over the land to the Divisional Secretary of Maritimepattu in the presence of Mullaitivu District Secretary and Government Agent A. Umamaheswaran.

The release is in line with the Government’s policy of gradually returning land used by security forces to its rightful owners and making it available for public use, except for land required for essential national security purposes.

Umamaheswaran thanked the Ministry of Defence, the Sri Lanka Army, the Commander of the 59th Division, security authorities and relevant government officials for their cooperation in facilitating the release.