Veteran actor Rahal Bulathsinhala passes away at 73

October 22, 2026 - 8:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Veteran Sri Lankan television and film actor Rahal Bulathsinhala has died at the age of 73.

Family sources said he died while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

Bulathsinhala worked in the Department of Prisons for around 22 years before entering the acting profession through stage dramas.

He made his film debut in Rodaya, released in 1995, and later appeared in films such as Pem Mal Mala, Left Right Sir, Que Sera, Sama Kumaru Kathawa and Theja.

He was also widely known for his long-running role as “Podi Mahaththaya” in the television drama Kopi Kade.

Rahal Bulathsinhala was the husband of veteran actress Susila Kottage.