Firearms and ammunition seized from Kirindiwela Cinema Hall

October 18, 2026 - 7:00 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A 38-year-old man was arrested with five firearms, 3,843 rounds of live ammunition and two hand grenades during a police raid on a cinema hall in Kirindiwela on Saturday evening (October 17, 2026).

Officers from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) of Sri Lanka Police carried out the raid at a cinema hall in the Hanwella Road area, within the Kirindiwela Police Division, following information received.

Police seized the following weapons and ammunition during the operation:

Two foreign-made pistols

One revolver

One foreign-made repeating firearm

One foreign-made 12-bore firearm

398 live 12-bore shotgun cartridges

35 live 16-bore shotgun cartridges

278 live 9mm cartridges

49 live .32-calibre cartridges

3,083 live .22-calibre cartridges

Two live hand grenades

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 38-year-old resident of the Millathe area.

The Colombo Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.