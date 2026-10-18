Firearms and ammunition seized from Kirindiwela Cinema Hall
Posted by Onlanka News on
A 38-year-old man was arrested with five firearms, 3,843 rounds of live ammunition and two hand grenades during a police raid on a cinema hall in Kirindiwela on Saturday evening (October 17, 2026).
Officers from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) of Sri Lanka Police carried out the raid at a cinema hall in the Hanwella Road area, within the Kirindiwela Police Division, following information received.
Police seized the following weapons and ammunition during the operation:
- Two foreign-made pistols
- One revolver
- One foreign-made repeating firearm
- One foreign-made 12-bore firearm
- 398 live 12-bore shotgun cartridges
- 35 live 16-bore shotgun cartridges
- 278 live 9mm cartridges
- 49 live .32-calibre cartridges
- 3,083 live .22-calibre cartridges
- Two live hand grenades
The arrested suspect has been identified as a 38-year-old resident of the Millathe area.
The Colombo Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.