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Firearms and ammunition seized from Kirindiwela Cinema Hall

Posted by Onlanka News on

Firearms, ammunition and hand grenades seized by police from a cinema hall in Kirindiwela, displayed on a table

A 38-year-old man was arrested with five firearms, 3,843 rounds of live ammunition and two hand grenades during a police raid on a cinema hall in Kirindiwela on Saturday evening (October 17, 2026).

Officers from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) of Sri Lanka Police carried out the raid at a cinema hall in the Hanwella Road area, within the Kirindiwela Police Division, following information received.

Police seized the following weapons and ammunition during the operation:

  • Two foreign-made pistols
  • One revolver
  • One foreign-made repeating firearm
  • One foreign-made 12-bore firearm
  • 398 live 12-bore shotgun cartridges
  • 35 live 16-bore shotgun cartridges
  • 278 live 9mm cartridges
  • 49 live .32-calibre cartridges
  • 3,083 live .22-calibre cartridges
  • Two live hand grenades

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 38-year-old resident of the Millathe area.

The Colombo Crimes Division is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Firearms, ammunition and hand grenades seized by police from a cinema hall in Kirindiwela, displayed on a table

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