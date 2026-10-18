Litro Gas to distribute 180,000 cylinders amid shortage

October 18, 2026 - 10:19 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Litro Gas Company will distribute 180,000 LP gas cylinders across Sri Lanka today (October 18, 2026) and tomorrow to address the gas shortage experienced over the past few days.

Litro Gas Chairman Channa Gunawardena said special distribution operations have been arranged to supply 80,000 gas cylinders today and a further 100,000 tomorrow (October 19).

Meanwhile, a vessel carrying 3,900 metric tonnes of LP gas is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka today.

Gunawardena said another vessel carrying the same quantity of gas arrived in the country on October 16, 2026.

Considering the available gas stocks and expected supplies, the chairman expressed confidence that there would be no gas shortage in the future.