Shiranthi Rajapaksa transferred to Nawaloka Hospital

October 18, 2026 - 2:45 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Former Sri Lankan First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Nawaloka Hospital in Colombo for further medical treatment.



Hospital sources confirmed that the transfer was made on medical advice, considering her health condition. She had been receiving treatment at Colombo National Hospital before being transferred for further medical examinations and treatment.

On October 16, 2026, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court granted bail to Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, after considering a medical report indicating that she requires coronary artery bypass surgery.

She was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on October 7, 2026, over allegations involving Rs. 10 million obtained from the National Savings Bank (NSB) in 2010.

According to CIABOC, the funds were obtained through the Siriliya Saviya organisation on the claim that a CT scanner would be provided to the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children. However, the Commission alleges that the scanner was never provided and that the money was misappropriated.

Rajapaksa remained in remand custody in connection with the investigation until she was granted bail on October 16, 2026.