Shiranthi Rajapaksa summoned to FCID on October 13

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 9:39 am

Sri Lanka Police have informed former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) on October 13, 2026, in connection with the investigation into the “Siriliya Saviya” account.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, returned to Sri Lanka last night (October 5) at around 11:26 PM on Malaysia Airlines flight MH179 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

She arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake and used the Gold Route facility available for special guests when leaving the airport.

Rajapaksa had left Sri Lanka for Singapore on September 16, saying she was travelling overseas to receive further medical treatment for an illness.

She had been admitted to a private hospital in Colombo on September 15,2026 and departed from Bandaranaike International Airport at 1:10 AM the following day (September 16) aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ-469.

She was accompanied by Anne de Livera, the mother-in-law of Rohitha Rajapaksa, the third son of Shiranthi and Mahinda Rajapaksa.

At the time of her departure, Rajapaksa had already been scheduled to appear before the FCID on September 24, 2026, to provide a statement in connection with the investigation.

On October 5, 2026, while still overseas, she filed an anticipatory bail application before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court seeking protection from arrest.

The application was filed through Attorney-at-Law Jayabalan, naming Mary Louise Shiranthi Rajapaksa as the petitioner and the Officer-in-Charge of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) as the respondent.

In the application, she stated that there was a possibility she could be arrested by police at the airport upon her return to Sri Lanka.

She therefore requested the court to grant her anticipatory bail under any conditions imposed by the court.