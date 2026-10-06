Rs. 40 Million in assets linked to ‘Backhoe Saman’ frozen

Posted by Onlanka News on October 6, 2026 - 9:09 am

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has frozen assets and bank accounts worth about Rs. 40 million allegedly linked to organized crime and drug trafficking suspect Nedungoda Nirmala Prasanna, alias “Backhoe Saman,” who was arrested in Indonesia.

The freezing orders are effective for 14 days from October 5, 2026, and are intended to prevent the sale, transfer or any other transaction involving the assets.

The assets include a Mercedes-Benz vehicle valued at around Rs. 20 million and two bank accounts or fixed deposits worth a total of about Rs. 20 million maintained at two private banks in the Kochchikade and Negombo areas.

Police investigations have found that the assets had allegedly been purchased and the bank accounts maintained in the name of a woman identified as Nimanthi Fonseka.

The Illegal Assets Investigation Division has launched an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a case being heard before the Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court involving the organized crime suspect arrested in Indonesia.

According to the investigation, the female suspect had been operating a business importing vehicle spare parts and had allegedly deposited money earned through drug trafficking into the accounts of that business.

Police suspect that the Mercedes-Benz vehicle and the funds held in the two private bank accounts were acquired using these illegally earned proceeds.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Illegal Assets Investigation Division under the supervision of its Director, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) C.W. Wickramasekara.