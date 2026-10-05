Shiranthi Rajapaksa seeks anticipatory bail over Siriliya Saviya probe

Posted by Onlanka News on October 5, 2026 - 7:04 pm

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa today (October 5) filed an anticipatory bail application before the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court seeking protection from arrest in connection with the investigation into the “Siriliya Saviya” account.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, filed the application through her lawyers after being informed to appear before the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) to give a statement.

In the application filed through Attorney-at-Law Jayabalan, Mary Louise Shiranthi Rajapaksa has been named as the petitioner, while the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been named as the respondent.

She has stated that there is a possibility she could be arrested by police at the airport when she returns to Sri Lanka from overseas.

She has therefore requested the court to grant her anticipatory bail under any conditions imposed by the court.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa is currently in Singapore, where she says she is receiving further medical treatment for an illness.

She had been admitted to a private hospital in Colombo on September 15, 2026, and left Sri Lanka for Singapore early the following morning.

She departed from Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at 1:10 AM on September 16 aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ-469.

She was accompanied by Anne de Livera, the mother-in-law of Rohitha Rajapaksa, the third son of Shiranthi and Mahinda Rajapaksa.

At the time of her departure, Shiranthi Rajapaksa had already been scheduled to appear before the FCID on September 24, 2026, in connection with the investigation.