SLTB bus driver’s licence cancelled for life over drunk driving

November 20, 2026 - 10:16 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court No. 07 has ordered the lifetime cancellation of the driving licence of a Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus driver who was found driving under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was arrested yesterday morning (November 19, 2026) on Sangharaja Mawatha in the Maradana Police Division.

Traffic officers from Maradana Police had signalled an SLTB bus travelling from Colombo to Kurunegala along Route No. 05 to stop for an inspection.

However, the driver ignored the signal and continued driving, prompting the officers to pursue the bus, stop it and carry out an inspection.

During the inspection, officers suspected that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him. A subsequent test confirmed that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect, a 58-year-old resident of Narammala, was later produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court No. 07.

The court imposed a fine of Rs. 35,000 and ordered that his driving licence be cancelled for life.