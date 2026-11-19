Eight sentenced to death for 2008 abduction and murder in Batticaloa

November 19, 2026 - 7:20 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

The Batticaloa High Court today (November 19, 2026) sentenced eight people to death for the 2008 abduction and murder of Devadas Suresh Kumar in the Eravur police area.

Batticaloa High Court Judge T. J. Prabhakaran also ordered the acquittal and release of one of the nine defendants who had been arrested and charged in connection with the case.

According to evidence presented in court, on June 19, 2008, a group of Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) members staying at the Chenkalady camp abducted Suresh Kumar in a van, killed him and buried his body. They then planted a banana sapling over the grave.

Following the incident, Eravur Police arrested nine EPDP members and filed charges against them in the Batticaloa Magistrate’s Court.

After a preliminary inquiry, the case was referred to the Batticaloa High Court in 2016 for trial.

Police also recovered the van believed to have been used in the abduction.

Following a lengthy trial, the High Court found eight defendants guilty and sentenced them to death, while the remaining defendant was acquitted.

After the verdict was announced, the eight convicted defendants were taken to Batticaloa Prison.