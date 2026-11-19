Bangladesh invites Sri Lanka President Dissanayake for state visit

November 19, 2026 - 9:34 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has accepted an official invitation from Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to undertake a state visit to Bangladesh in early 2027.

The invitation was handed over by Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, during a meeting at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo yesterday morning (November 18, 2026).

The invitation aims to further strengthen the longstanding friendship between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries in several areas, including politics, business, culture and education.

Humaiun Kobir said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and the Government of Bangladesh highly appreciated the development programmes being carried out under President Dissanayake’s leadership, including the Clean Sri Lanka programme and poverty alleviation initiatives.

He said the methods used in these programmes could also serve as useful examples for Bangladesh.

The State Minister also expressed Bangladesh’s interest in building mutual trust and expanding cooperation with Sri Lanka in sectors such as apparel, tourism and renewable energy, bringing benefits to both countries.

President Dissanayake expressed confidence that relations between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would continue to grow through mutual understanding, trust and cooperation.

He also highlighted the potential for Sri Lankan companies involved in renewable energy to contribute to the development and expansion of Bangladesh’s renewable energy sector.

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy Roshan Gamage, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Salahuddin Mahmud, Director General of the South Asia Wing of the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shah Asif Rahman, and Assistant Secretary of the South Asia Wing Rafid Mahbub Ahmad also attended the meeting.