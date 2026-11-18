‘Hasthi Sena’ operation launched in Yan Oya-Wahalkada where tusker ‘Gajabahu’ roams

November 18, 2026 - 8:57 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A special operation under the ‘Hasthi Sena’ National Operation was launched today (November 18, 2026) in the Yan Oya-Wahalkada area of Kebithigollewa, where the wild tusker ‘Gajabahu’ roams, to protect elephants, human lives and property while reducing human-elephant conflict.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the operation covered several areas, including Wahalkada, Issanwewa, Punchimudagama, Galkadawala and Yan Oya Aluth Para.

The operation was carried out with the special support and contribution of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) and Army Commander Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne.

Army personnel serving under the command of the General Officer Commanding of the 21 Infantry Division, Major General Kaminda Silva, and the Commander of the 211 Infantry Brigade, Brigadier Nalin Wickramarachchi, took part in the operation.

A total of 71 Sri Lanka Army personnel, including 11 officers and 60 other ranks, participated in the operation.

The Department of Wildlife Conservation was represented by Assistant Director Channa Suraveera, along with three Range Officers, five Range Assistants, 13 Wildlife Guards and four Senior Assistant Officers from the Medawachchiya Wildlife Range Office.

Another 30 personnel from the Civil Security Department also supported the operation.

The joint operation brings together the Army’s operational capabilities, the professional knowledge and field experience of wildlife officers, and the support of Civil Security Department personnel to establish a more systematic and practical approach to wildlife conservation.

The Ministry of Defence said the ‘Hasthi Sena’ National Operation will continue in the future under the guidance of the Ministry of Environment and with the full support of the Ministry of Defence, with the main aim of protecting both wild elephants and human lives.