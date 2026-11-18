Rajangane Saddharathana Thero arrested over Anuradhapura protest clash

November 18, 2026 - 1:05 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Anuradhapura Police arrested Rajangane Saddharathana Thero and another person today (November 18, 2026) over a protest clash near the Ruwanweli Maha Seya.

Police said the two appeared at the Anuradhapura Police Station this morning. Officers questioned them and recorded their statements before arresting them. Both are alleged to have helped start the clash, and the investigation is ongoing.

The clash took place on November 12, 2026, at a satyagraha protest site in the nearby Dansal Zone. An argument reportedly broke out after a group that included Saddharathana Thero arrived at the site, where Balangoda Kassapa Thero was on a hunger strike unto death. The argument turned physical, and Saddharathana Thero was taken to hospital with a bleeding head wound after Kassapa Thero and others allegedly struck him with poles.

On November 17, Anuradhapura Chief Magistrate Siyapath Sasindu Wickramaratne ordered the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the Anuradhapura Division to appear before the court in person on November 26, 2026. The magistrate asked him to explain why police had yet to arrest Saddharathana Thero and others accused of starting the clash and bring them before the court.

The magistrate issued the order while hearing a bail application for seven suspects in remand custody over the clash. The court rejected the application for all seven, who include four Buddhist monks, two civilian men and a woman.

Senior lawyers Indika Imbulpitiya and Nuwan Bellanthudawa, who represented the seven suspects, told the court that more than 25 people, including Saddharathana Thero, had allegedly started the clash and were still at large at the time of the hearing.

The lawyers also questioned the conduct of officers deployed at the protest, particularly the Anuradhapura Headquarters Chief Inspector. They argued that police could have prevented the clash if they had acted appropriately.