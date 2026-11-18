Sri Lanka holds talks with Chainalysis on digital asset regulation

November 18, 2026 - 10:49 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka held talks with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis on November 17, 2026, to strengthen digital asset regulation, tackle crypto-related crime and improve tax compliance.

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne led the briefing, which also covered how Sri Lanka can investigate crimes involving crypto assets and collect taxes on virtual digital assets. Chainalysis provides blockchain analysis services to law enforcement agencies, financial regulators and financial institutions around the world.

Participants stressed the need for a strong legal and tax framework for virtual assets in line with the government’s 2027 Budget priorities and its broader plans to modernise digital services.

The Deputy Minister and other participants discussed launching pilot projects and building expertise at the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC), the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Aligning Sri Lanka’s rules with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines and the OECD’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) is expected to make it easier for Sri Lanka and other countries to share tax and regulatory information.

The meeting was attended by Chainalysis Regional Director for India and South Asia Bhanu Sud, Chainalysis representative Imtiyaz Ahamed Mohamed Nulair and Ministry of Digital Economy Advisor Sumudu Rathnayaka.