Sri Lanka records 102,469 tourist arrivals in first 15 days of November 2026

November 18, 2026 - 8:33 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Sri Lanka recorded 102,469 foreign tourist arrivals during the first 15 days of November 2026, a decrease of 0.7% compared to the same period last year, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

Official figures show that 103,165 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka between November 1 and 15, 2025.

India was the largest source of tourists during the first 15 days of November this year, with 31,185 arrivals, accounting for around 30% of the total.

Russia ranked second with 9,772 arrivals, followed by the United Kingdom with 6,898, Germany with 6,574 and China with 5,147.

Despite the overall decline compared to last year, tourist arrivals increased during the second week of November.

Arrivals rose by 18%, from 43,414 in the first week to 51,221 in the second week.

The highest number of daily arrivals during the first 15 days was recorded on November 12, when 8,007 foreign tourists entered the country.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka received a total of 1,964,773 foreign tourists from January 1 to November 15, 2026, a decrease of 1.5% compared to 1,993,852 arrivals during the same period in 2025.

India also remained the largest source of tourists for the year up to November 15, with 530,810 visitors.

The United Kingdom ranked second with 180,027 visitors, followed by China with 128,887, Germany with 111,879 and Australia with 100,030.