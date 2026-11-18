Vehicle revenue licence issuance suspended in Western Province until November 23

November 18, 2026 - 7:56 am Posted by Onlanka News on

The issuance of vehicle revenue licences in Sri Lanka’s Western Province will be temporarily suspended from midnight today (November 18, 2026) until midnight on November 23, 2026, due to a technical upgrade to the electronic system.

In a statement, the Western Province Department of Motor Traffic said the suspension would affect both the regular licence issuance service and the online service.

The department said vehicle owners who were due to obtain their revenue licences during the suspension period would be allowed to obtain them from November 25 to 27, 2026, without paying any late fees.

Meanwhile, the online vehicle revenue licence service, available through the department’s official website at www.motortraffic.wp.gov.lk, has been suspended from today (November 18) until midnight on November 23.

The department explained that the temporary suspension was necessary to carry out technical upgrades to its electronic system.