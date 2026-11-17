Fire breaks out at Kahawatta Base Hospital

November 17, 2026 - 10:13 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A fire broke out in a closed building used to store scrap materials at Kahawatta Base Hospital in Sri Lanka early this morning (November 17, 2026).

The fire started at around 3:45 AM and continued for about an hour before being brought under control with the assistance of the Ratnapura Municipal Fire Brigade.

The building had previously been used as an inpatient ward at the hospital. However, the ward was later moved to a newly constructed building, and the old building was closed and used to store scrap materials.

Police confirmed that the fire has been fully brought under control and that no injuries were reported.

An electrical fault is suspected to have caused the fire.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) disconnected the electricity supply to the area at around 4:00 AM as a safety precaution.