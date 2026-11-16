Ananda Palitha arrested over alleged overtime fraud

November 16, 2026 - 5:10 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Petroleum sector trade union activist Ananda Palitha was arrested today (November 16, 2026) by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) of Sri Lanka Police.

The arrest was made in connection with alleged overtime payment fraud at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) between 2015 and 2019.

The investigation was launched following a complaint received by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to Police, Palitha was arrested after investigators recorded a statement from him for more than seven hours in connection with the alleged fraud.

He is scheduled to be produced before court tomorrow (November 17).