New safe fruit ripening chamber opened in Anuradhapura

November 16, 2026 - 9:42 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation K.D. Lal Kantha recently opened a new fruit ripening chamber in Anuradhapura as part of a project to introduce safe methods of ripening fruit in Sri Lanka.

The chamber was built under a development programme implemented by the National Institute of Post Harvest Management, which operates under the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation.

The institute carries out several programmes aimed at improving food quality and safety. Its main activities include testing food quality, promoting the production of quality food, issuing certificates of compliance with standards, and conducting research.

During the opening ceremony, crates were also distributed to local fruit traders to help them transport fruit safely.

The programme to introduce safe fruit ripening methods is expected to be expanded across the country to improve food safety and encourage safer fruit ripening practices.