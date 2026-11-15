Revolver and ammunition recovered after two suspects flee police check in Thambuttegama

November 15, 2026 - 7:55 am Posted by Onlanka News on

Police recovered a foreign-made revolver and five rounds of ammunition after two suspects fled during a motorcycle inspection in Thambuttegama on the morning of November 14, 2026.

According to Sri Lanka Police, a police constable attached to the Nikaweratiya Division was travelling to report for duty when he stopped a suspicious motorcycle near the 3rd Milepost bus stop on Rajanganaya Road in the Thambuttegama police area.

During the inspection, the officer found four rounds of ammunition used in revolvers in the possession of one of the two people travelling on the motorcycle.

While the inspection was underway, the rider abandoned the motorcycle and fled the scene.

The pillion passenger then attempted to escape using the police officer’s motorcycle. However, the officer struggled with the suspect, causing the motorcycle to fall over. The suspect then fled the scene.

Following the incident, the officer informed the Thambuttegama Police Station, and a team of officers arrived at the scene to conduct a search.

During the search, police recovered a foreign-made revolver and five rounds of ammunition that the suspects had abandoned on a nearby road.

Police also took custody of the motorcycle used by the suspects.

Thambuttegama Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the two suspects.