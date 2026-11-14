Rs. 25 million property linked to drug trafficker frozen for 14 days

November 14, 2026 - 9:51 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A house and land worth approximately Rs. 25 million in Boralesgamuwa, linked to a suspected drug trafficker brought back to Sri Lanka from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been frozen for 14 days from November 13, 2026.

According to Sri Lanka Police, the suspect, a resident of Boralesgamuwa, is currently being held under detention orders in the custody of the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) while investigations continue.

During the investigation, officers identified the property, which had been purchased in the name of the suspect’s father and later transferred to one of the suspect’s daughters through a deed of gift.

Accordingly, a freezing order was issued on the property, preventing it from being sold, transferred or used in any other transaction for 14 days, beginning November 13, 2026.

The Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) is conducting further investigations into the matter.