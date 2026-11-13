‘Dehibale Malli’ reportedly arrested in Europe

November 13, 2026 - 8:38 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Patabendi Maddumage Shehan Sathsara, alias “Dehibale Malli,” an alleged organised criminal and drug trafficker, has reportedly been arrested in a European country.

However, reports indicate that Sri Lankan security authorities have not yet been officially informed of his arrest.

The suspect is alleged to have fled Sri Lanka and continued drug trafficking activities in the Southern Province while hiding in Dubai. He also faces allegations of murder.

According to reports, he later fled Dubai to a European country, where he was reportedly arrested by the security authorities of that country.