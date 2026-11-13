Sri Lanka Customs officer arrested for accepting Rs. 30,000 bribe

November 13, 2026 - 7:53 am Posted by Onlanka News on

A Sri Lanka Customs Security Officer was arrested on November 12, 2026, for allegedly soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 to provide documents needed to clear two motorcycles imported from Japan.

The arrested officer has been identified as Ranathunga Gamaralalage Chathura Devinda Ranathunga, who was attached to Sri Lanka Customs.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the officer had allegedly demanded Rs. 15,000 for each motorcycle to provide the complainant with the documents required for customs clearance.

The two motorcycles had been imported from Japan by the complainant’s nephew, who is his sister’s son, and a friend of the nephew.

CIABOC investigation officers arrested the suspect at around 2:25 PM on November 12, 2026, inside the Sri Lanka Customs headquarters.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.