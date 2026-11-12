Rajanganaye Saddharathana thero hospitalized after clash near Ruwanweli Maha Seya

November 12, 2026 - 1:17 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

A Buddhist monk was hospitalized with head injuries following a clash at a satyagraha protest site near the Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura today (November 12, 2026).

The incident reportedly occurred when a group, including Venerable Rajanganaye Saddharathana Thero, arrived at the protest site and became involved in an argument with Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero, who is on a hunger strike unto death, and others gathered at the location.

The argument later escalated into a physical confrontation.

During the clash, Saddharathana Thero reportedly suffered a bleeding head wound after being attacked with poles by Kassapa Thero and others present at the hunger strike site.

Following the incident, the injured monk was admitted to hospital for treatment.