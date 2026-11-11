Saudi Arabia closes case against Sri Lankan Anojan Sivarasa after death sentence overturned

November 11, 2026 - 10:05 pm Posted by Onlanka News on

Saudi Arabia has formally closed the case against Sri Lankan national Anojan Sivarasa after his death sentence was overturned, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism announced today (November 11, 2026).

The Ministry said the Public Prosecution of Saudi Arabia had decided not to pursue further legal proceedings against Sivarasa following the completion of an investigation.

As a result, all sentences previously imposed on him have been set aside and are no longer in force.

The development follows a decision by the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia on October 13, 2026, to overturn the death sentence previously imposed on Sivarasa and refer the case back to the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court for further proceedings.

During a hearing on October 27, 2026, the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court referred the matter to the Public Prosecution for further investigation under the country’s legal procedures.

Following the completion of that investigation, the Public Prosecution decided to close the case without pursuing further proceedings.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath met with members of Sivarasa’s family at the Ministry today (November 11).

During the meeting, the Minister briefed the family on the latest developments, including the formal closure of the case and the arrangements currently underway to facilitate Sivarasa’s return to Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Government welcomed the decision and expressed its appreciation to the Government of Saudi Arabia and the relevant Saudi authorities for their cooperation throughout the legal process.

The Ministry also acknowledged the efforts of Sri Lankan legal experts who travelled to Riyadh to provide legal assistance in coordination with Saudi legal experts.

It further recognised the continued diplomatic efforts of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh, which worked closely with the Ministry and the relevant Saudi authorities throughout the process.

According to the Ministry, these efforts were carried out with full respect for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, legal framework and judicial procedures.

The Ministry said it remains in close contact with the Saudi authorities through the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh to complete the necessary legal and administrative formalities for Sivarasa’s early return to Sri Lanka.

The Government also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare, dignity and interests of Sri Lankan nationals living overseas.

It said Sri Lanka would continue to provide all possible diplomatic, legal and consular assistance to its citizens through its diplomatic missions abroad.